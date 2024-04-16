GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hebbal flyover work: Traffic to be diverted for six months from April 17

April 16, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters traversing the bottleneck of Hebbal flyover will have to endure more traffic logjam for the next six months, starting Wednesday. 

As Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has taken up work to add two new lanes to the congested flyover, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has banned all traffic except two-wheelers on the K.R. Puram ramp of the flyover. “As part of the work, two spans of the existing K.R. Puram up ramp needs to be dismantled at the junction where the ramp joins the main track,” BTP said in a statement. 

The BTP has now asked commuters from Nagavara (Outer Ring Road) going towards the city via Mekhri circle to go to Hebbal circle below the flyover, take right towards Kodigehalli, and then take U-turn to join the service road and further join the loop towards city.

“Commuters coming from K.R. Pura towards the city are requested to use alternative routes such as IOC-Mukunda theatre road, Lingarajapuram flyover and Nagavara-Tannery road route to enter the city,” the BTP said.

Commuters from Hegde Nagar-Thanisandra may use G.K.V.K-Jakkur Road to enter the city. Commuters moving from K.R. Puram towards Yeshwantpur can move straight below Hebbal flyover towards BEL circle and take left turn at BEL circle to reach Sadashivanagar police station junction and take a right turn and move towards IISc and onwards to Yeshwantpur, the BTP said. 

Commuters travelling towards KIA from K.R. Pura, Hennur, HRBR layout, Banasawadi, KG Halli, and surrounding areas are requested to use the Hennur-Bagalur Road to reach the airport, the BTP said. 

