BBMP assistant executive engineer and two others in the dock

An assistant executive engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, along with two other staff, a case worker and a computer operator, have been booked for allegedly clearing pending bills of a transport companythat had submitted forged documents.

The tours and travels agency had been given a contract to provide vehicles and drivers for the BBMP office for the year 2020. As per the rules, the agency has to clear the ESI and PF of its staff and submit the documents to the civic body along with the bills. “However the agency had not paid its employees their dues, but forged documents and used data of another agency while submitting the bills. The AEE and the other staff who are responsible for verifying the documents cleared the bills despite knowing that they were forged,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint, the Halasuru gate police on Friday registered an FIR charging them for cheating and forgery.