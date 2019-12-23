Base research work on fields of choice, students told

Literary critic Chandrakant Kusnoor has called upon young writers to base their research works in the fields of their choice.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on the works of poet and translator Sarjoo Katkar, Mr. Kusnoor said uninformed opinion led to baseless arguments and vitiating relationships. Any writer who shares an opinion after research will be welcomed and accepted, he said. E. Subbarao pointed out that Mr. Katkar was a prolific writer and felt that his translations had achieved the great task of building bridges between Kannada and languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu. Ramakrishna Marathe spoke about the author’s knack of weaving real life experiences into his fiction. Shirish Joshi pointed out that four of his novels, including Bajirao Mastani, had been made into films or influenced their scripts.

Writers D.S. Chougule, Ravi Kotargasti, A.A. Sanadi and others were present. The Department of Kannada and Culture and Kannada Sahitya Parishat organised the workshop at Basavaraj Kattimani convention hall.