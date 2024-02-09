GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Basavaraj Kattimani responded to his time through his novels, says Nataraj Huliyar

Nataraj Huliyar, Professor of English speaks after inaugurating a one-day seminar on noted novelist Basavaraj Kattimani in Shivamogga February 9

February 09, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Writers Nataraj Huliyar, Mallikarjun Hiremath, Basavaraj Sadar, and Prof. Rajendra Chenni participated in a seminar on Basavaraj Kattimani’s literature in Shivamogga on Friday, February 9.

Writers Nataraj Huliyar, Mallikarjun Hiremath, Basavaraj Sadar, and Prof. Rajendra Chenni participated in a seminar on Basavaraj Kattimani’s literature in Shivamogga on Friday, February 9. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Novelist and activist Basavaraj Kattimani responded to issues and challenges of his time through his writing, said Nataraj Huliyar, Professor of English.

He spoke after inaugurating a one-day seminar on noted novelist Basavaraj Kattimani in Shivamogga on Friday, February 9.

Kattimani was actively involved in the freedom struggle. He was imprisoned for his active participation in the national movement. “He wrote novels centered on freedom struggle and through that, he introduced nationalism to his readers. Similarly, he introduced communism as well to his readers through his works,” he said.

Highlighting distinct qualities of Kattimani’s literature, Mr. Huliyar said he (Kattimani) was a critic of the caste he belonged to. He wrote novels that criticised the mutts and seers of his caste. “As charity begins at home, criticism also should begin at home. Kattimani was a critic of his caste. However, such a thing is hardly seen nowadays,” he said.

Basavaraj Sadar, a member of Kattimani Trust and who studied Kattimani’s literature for his doctoral thesis, in his preliminary remarks said Kattimani had been referred to as a writer of progressive genre. “In my view, Kattimani began his literary career as a rebellion (Bandaya) writer. His life was full of struggles. As a journalist, once he wrote against the owner of a textile mill, who happened to be the owner of the newspaper as well. Because of his rebellious nature, he lost jobs and went in search of new avenues,” he said.

Further, Sadar said Kattimani took writing as breathing. He firmly believed that he would not be alive once he stopped writing.

Kattimani, who had not cleared SSLC, wrote 40 novels and some of his works became part of the syllabus in many universities. And, many students studied his works for doctoral thesis, he added.

Mallikarjuna Hiremath, president of Kattimani Trust, stressed the need for translation of significant works of Kannada into other languages.

Prof. Rajendra Chenni, critic, Sandhya Kaveri, principal, and others were present.

The programme was organised by Basavaraj Kattimani Trust of Belagavi, Manasa Cultural Studies Centre, and Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial College.

Basavaraj Kattimani (1919 -1989) was a freedom fighter, novelist, journalist and a social activist. He wrote many novels, short stories and essays. He also served as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

