Basavaraj Bommai launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

1.25 crore flags distributed for free across the State, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Karnataka, on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, and said the government had distributed 1.25 crore flags for free cost across the State.

“The tricolour is a symbol of national pride for the entire country. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home,” Mr. Bommai said.

Speaking at the function organised by the Kannada and Culture Department, the Chief Minister called upon the youth to come forward to build a strong and glorious India. “‘Country first, we come later,’ should be the motto,” he said, urging all to eschew narrow and selfish interests to serve the country.

The Chief Minister recalled the contributions of freedom fighters such as Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna, Mailara Mahadevappa, Sahukar Chennaiah, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to make India the strongest nation in the world.

Mr. Bommai mentioned that people were prepared to suffer and even die for the country during the freedom struggle. It was now the duty of all citizens to work unitedly for the country’s unity, he said and vowed to work for contributing $1 trillion from Karnataka in Mr. Modi’s goal of building a $5 trillion economy.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai hoisted the national flag at his residence and took to social media and wrote: “Partaking in Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign, hoisting the national flag at my residence in the presence of family members. Let us all join hands & make Har Ghar Tiranga a huge success by hoisting tiranga in our respective homes.”

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign saw a good response in different parts of the State as all government offices, schools, colleges, and private establishments hoisted the tricolour on Saturday. Besides a large number of families too celebrated the occasion by hoisting the national flag on their premises. Tiranga yatras were also taken out on the occasion.

In Mysuru, the DAR, CAR, KSRP, and mounted police took out a procession to mark the occasion and rededicate themselves to uphold freedom and protect the rights of people. The Railways joined the campaign and 6,500 national flags were distributed to its employees as part of the campaign.

Complaint against protesters

As part of the celebrations, portraits of freedom fighters were displayed at the City Centre, a marketplace of Shivamogga city. A few people, who visited the place, objected to V.D. Savarkar’s portrait being displayed along with that of other freedom fighters. They wanted Savarkar’s photo to be removed as he had written mercy petitions to the British.

Later, a few BJP supporters gathered in front of the marketplace and staged a protest against the people who opposed Savarkar’s portrait. They wanted immediate arrest of those who wanted the removal of his photo. They also filed a complaint with the police in this regard.