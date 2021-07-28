Basavaraj Bommai: Home Minister to Chief Minister in 48 hours

A photo feature on the 48 hours that changed the life of the MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district in north Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai, three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district, took oath as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021.

Mr. Bommai went to Raj Bhavan to take the oath of office along with his family members, including wife Channamma, children Bharat and Aditi.

His supporters, many from Shiggaon, stood outside Raj Bhavan to cheer for him as he took the oath of office, which was administed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Shiggaon comes under Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency and is about 365 km from Bengaluru.

Son of former chief minister and Janata parivar leader S.R. Bommai, he was chosen to replace B.S. Yediyurappa at the BJP legislative party meet held in Bengaluru on July 27.

A look at the events since B.S. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation as chief minister on July 26 noon.