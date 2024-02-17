‘Basavanna laid foundation of democracy through Anubhava Mantapa’

February 17, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Twelfth century social reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara) laid the foundation of democracy through ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ which was a model for creation of secular, egalitarian society sans exploitation based on the philosophy of ‘Kayaka Dasoha’, the chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said. He was unveiling the portrait of ‘Karnataka’s cultural icon Basavanna’ at a function organised by district administration and department of Kannada and Culture in Dharwad on Saturday.

Mr. Horatti said that Basavanna initiated a social revolution to establish a secular, classless society where women had freedom and became a model to the entire world. “It is a matter of pride for us that such a person was born in Karnataka. There is a need to spread his philosophy, ideology across the entire nation and also take it to the world,” he said.

Mr. Horatti said that the State government had taken a commendable decision of making it mandatory to hang the portrait of Basavanna in government and semi-government offices and said that the move would further help in spreading the message of Basavanna to the general public. Mr. Horatti also stressed on the need for parents to instill values advocated by Basavanna in the minds of the children.

Delivering a special talk on Basvanna, chairman of Dr. M.M. Kalburgi National Foundation Viranna Rajur termed Lingayat icon Basavanna as the world’s first independent religious humanitarian. His revolution had begun at home with the thought of equality for women, he said.

Lauding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for describing his Budget as the one having the principles of ‘Kayaka Dasoha ‘, Prof. Rajur said that the CM had shown how to balance income and expenditure through Basavanna’s principle.

Presiding over the function, former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad spoke on the Basava philosophy and lauded the government decision. Quoting Basavanna’s vachanas, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu made introductory remarks on the objective of whole initiative. The president of Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi, chairman of Da.Ra. Bendre Memorial Foundation D.M. Hiremath, district president of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Gururaj Hunasimarad and others were present.

Prior to the formal unveiling, a procession of the portrait was taken out from the Deputy Comissioner’s office to Alur Venkatarao Bhavan, the venue of the function.

In the districts of Haveri, Gadag, Uttar Kannada, Davangere, similar programmes were held in various government and semi-government offices.