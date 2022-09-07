Karnataka

Bank fined for dishonouring cheque in Kannada

In a significant judgment that will go a long way in the implementation of the three-language policy in banks, the Dharwad District Consumer Redressal Forum has imposed a penalty of ₹85,177 on the Haliyal branch of the State Bank of India for dishonouring a cheque issued in Kannada for a sum of ₹6,000 despite the customer having adequate balance in his savings account.

Bank customer Vadirajacharya Inamdar, an English lecturer, approached the Dharwad District Consumer Redressal Forum after SBI Haliyal branch dishonoured his cheque written in Kannada for withdrawing ₹6,000 from his savings bank account.

The forum, led by president-judge Ishappa Bhoote and members V.A. Bolashetti and P.C. Hiremath, which took up the matter for hearing, has termed it a deficiency of service by the bank as the account holder had over ₹9 lakh in his bank account.

The judgment is likely to boost the use of local language in bank transactions under the three-language policy.


