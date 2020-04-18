Bangalore Blue grapes turn sour for their growers

Just a month ago, there was a festive mood in the house of 60-year-old Sonnappa, a farmer from Hoovegal village of Chikkaballapur district, as he was hopeful of earning a handsome income from the Bangalore Blue variety of grape grown on his 1.5-acre vineyard.

The farmer, who had sold the crop during the previous year for ₹3.80 lakh to some middlemen without making proper market enquiries, was optimistic of getting a higher price.

But his hopes came crashing as the COVID-19 lockdown, coupled with several other issues, meant no takers for his crop. “I have a standing crop of 15 to 20 tonnes. But so far not even a single buyer has either made enquiries or even visited my farm for buying,” said Mr. Sonnappa. “I heard that some middlemen are quoting a throwaway price of ₹2 per kg. But even such people did not visit our farm,” he said

“I have spent ₹1.5 lakh per acre. Forget getting some income. I now need to spend about ₹25,000 on labour to pluck the dried grape branches,” said Mr. Sonnappa, whose crops are now drying up. He may have to borrow from private money lenders to take care of his family. The farmer is particularly disappointed as his farming activity had gained momentum after his two sons joined him in agriculture despite getting an engineering and a polytechnic diploma degree.

He also harvests about 60 kg of roses a day from a one-acre farm, but the rose market too has shut. His sons burnt their fingers in vegetable cultivation too as they had to sell their standing carrot crop at just one-third of the regular rates.

Mr. Sonnappa’s is not an isolated case; almost all the growers of Bangalore Blue grapes are now in dire straits as their crops have started drying up with no takers.

Nearly 3,500 tonnes of Bangalore Blue variety of grapes still remains unharvested in the fields of farmers.This variety of grapes is mostly used for juice and wine/spirit making. While juice centres are closed, wineries too have shut their operations, pointed out N. Narayanaswamy, a grape trader in Southern Karnataka. This variety is generally being sent to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa for juice making apart from Maharasthra for wineries.

According to him, the only way to bail out growers is to either start spirit-making units or re-open three of the private spirit-making units which have been closed in the State. “It is possible to make spirit out of Bangalore Blue grapes. The spirit, which is used for liquor production, can be stored for five years,” says Mr. Narayanaswamy. He maintains that it is not possible to clear the entire standing produce through wineries which cannot match distilleries in terms of procurement.

But the problem is that such measures would have to be implemented within a week or two as the entire remaining crop may get dried up, says K. Narayana Gowda, president of University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru Alumni Association. Farmers are upset as they feel that the government did not act in a swift manner to safeguard their interests.

Meanwhile, about 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of Dilkush variety of seeded green grapes too remain unharvested as now it has become difficult to transport them to their regular markets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and North India. The growers are finding some solace in a few traders buying them at ₹8 to ₹10 per kg as against the normal price of ₹25 to ₹30 a kg.