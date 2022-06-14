Ban orders issued in Mysuru

Police say no to victory procession

Police Commissioner Chandragupta has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday in connection with the counting of votes for the election held to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ constituency.

The ban orders have been enforced for maintaining law and order in the city besides preventing any untoward incidents, according to the commissioner. The police have also banned victory processions and bursting of crackers at public places and in front of houses.

They have restricted gatherings of more than five persons and organising of meetings in a radius of 200 meters around the counting center at the Maharani’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli here.

A strict ban has been enforced on making inflammatory speeches, the order said.