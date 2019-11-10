Ban orders in Mysuru today

The Mysuru City Police has imposed prohibitory orders against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in public places on Sunday. Ban orders have been imposed not only under Section 144 of the CrPC in and around Bannimantap grounds, where Tipu Jayanti celebrations were planned to be held, but also under Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, covering all areas falling under the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Police Commissionerate.

However, Id Milad celebrations have been exempted from the ban orders, the police has clarified.

Tanveer Sait, former Minister and Congress MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly segmentin Mysuru, had written to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) seeking permission for holding a “private” Tipu Jayanti at Bannimantap grounds. Since he was denied permission, Mr. Sait had moved the High Court against it, and the organisers had threatened to go ahead with the celebration as planned at Bannimantap grounds on November 10.

Hence, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued around Bannimantap grounds.