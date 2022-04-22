Ban AIMIM, SDPI, RSS, Bajrang Dal, says Siddaramaiah

“If the Government has guts, let it ban all organisations that are disturbing the peace and harmony in the State. Let them ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal, and others. We don’t have any objection,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know who had stopped the Government from banning the organisations. Condemning the Hubballi violence, he said all those involved should be punished. But at the same time, innocents should be spared, he said.

Terming Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ‘unfit and irresponsible’ Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he should resign from the post if he was unable to discharge his duties and react responsibly. “If the Home Minister himself makes confusing statements that would disturb the peace in society, then he is unfit to remain as Home Minister,” he said.

Regarding proposal to hold survey on moulvis, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that if one moulvi had committed a mistake, it did not mean that the whole community should be blamed.

On allegation by Revenue Minister R. Ashok that the Congress was behind the Hubballi violence, he sought to know whether Mr. Ashok was an eyewitness to the violence.