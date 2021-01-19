Ballari resident, who took coronavirus vaccine, died due to heart attack, says Health Dept.

He had been vaccinated for COVID-19 on January 16

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department has said the death of a person on Monday was due to a heart attack. The person had been vaccinated for COVID-19 on January 16.

Following this, the district-level Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) met and had a detailed discussion. They concluded that the death was due to “cardio respiratory arrest secondary to acute antereo septal wall MI”. The man, identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Ballari district, was a permanent employee of the Health Department.

A note by the Department said nothing had occurred in the 24 hours after he was vaccinated. He had reported for duty on Monday. He complained of a chest pain around 9.30 a.m. and collapsed. “He was treated immediately and was admitted to the Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital at 11.15 a.m,” the Health Department note stated and added that although the best treatment was provided, he could not be saved. It also added that none of the healthcare workers who took the vaccine had any adverse reactions.

Meanwhile, 61% of the target was achieved on Monday, the third day of the vaccination drive.

A total of 81,326 beneficiaries were to have been vaccinated, but 49,918 were inoculated. As against the plan of holding 1,018 sessions, 1,006 sessions were held.