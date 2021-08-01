Ballari prepared to effectively handle third wave, if any, says Deputy Commissioner

Exuding the confidence in effectively handling a possible third wave of COVID-19 in Ballari district, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati said that cases in the district might cross the one lakh mark in the third wave, if any, as compared to around 60,000 in the second wave.

“The district reported around 60,000 cases in the second wave. Nearly 8,000 patients were admitted to various hospitals. The number of positive cases is expected to cross one lakh in a possible third wave. But, we are prepared to effectively handle the situation. We have already stocked 20,000 COVID-19 kits and 15,000 Remdesivir doses. We have put a mechanism in place to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to all hospitals in the district. We are going to increase the ICU bed capacity at VIMS Hospital and Trauma Care Centre in Ballari city,” Mr. Malapati told media representatives in his office on Sunday.

He added that the 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital established at Torangal by JSW Group in association with the district administration will continue to serve patients.

Mr. Malapati said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of the border districts and given instructions to them to take appropriate steps to contain the spread of virus from neighbouring States.

Just as it was done in the first and second waves of the pandemic, congested vegetable and fruit markets will be shifted to larger spaces on the outskirts of the city for allowing people to maintain social distancing while doing transactions, he said.

“We are planning to launch a house-to-house survey throughout the district on Monday. The survey will help the administration in identifying COVID-19 patients and isolating them immediately so that the further spread of the virus can be contained. I will hold a meeting of private hospitals and discuss with them the steps to be taken to face the third wave, if any. We will increase the number of fever clinics if the need arises,” Mr. Malapati said and appealed to the people to visit fever clinics immediately if they notice symptoms such fever and cough, cold and help the administration fight the pandemic.

Terming vaccination as the only lasting solution to COVID-19, the officer said that 8.50 lakh people have received their first dose in the district and 2.40 lakh their second dose. He called upon people to voluntarily come forward to get vaccinated.

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath expressed discontent over the negligence of the people in maintaining standard operating procedure.

“People think that the pandemic has gone and the lockdown is lifted. They don’t wear face masks and maintain social distancing. We will start organising awareness programmes in association with civil society groups. We will think of establishing check-posts on the district borders after assessing the situation next week,” Mr. Adavath said.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, Assistant Commissioner Akash Shankar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Janardhan, VIMS Director Gangadhar Gowda, District Surgeon Basareddy and others were present.