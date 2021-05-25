Ballari officers told to vaccinate frontline workers on priority

In its efforts to provide protection to all frontline activists who have been working for the containment of COVID-19, the Ballari district administration has taken up a special vaccination drive. At a meeting in Ballari on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati directed the Health Department officials to cover all frontline activists during the drive and submit a report early.

“As per directions of the State Task Force, vaccination for frontline workers should be taken up on priority. Different departments should prepare a list of frontline workers and submit a report within a day. Fix a date and vaccinate all of them. None of the frontline workers should be left out of the drive,” he said.

People with physical and mental disability, teachers and volunteers deputed for COVID-19 duty, government transport employees, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, workers employed in the supply of electricity and water, postal staff, employees in the judiciary, street vendors, house keeping and security staff of government offices, employees of Women and Child Development Department, mediapersons, workers employed in the supply chain of medical facilities, suppliers of cooking gas, workers of oil and pharmacy industry, employees of Food Corporation of India, inmates of destitute homes, caretakers of aged and destitute people, APMC workers are among those categorised as frontline workers as per the new guidelines, Mr. Malapati added.

Ballari Corporation Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath and other officers were present.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Commissioner flagged off a COVID-19 awareness chariot to spread awareness among the people. The initiative is being taken up by the district administration in association with Azim Premji Foundation.

“The chariot will cover the district spreading awareness on COVID-19 among the people with the use of audio-visual material,” Mr. Malapati said.