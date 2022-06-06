Balehonnur residents demand PHC upgrade

The residents of Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district observed a bandh on Monday

Residents of Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk observed a bandh on Monday demanding the upgradation of the primary health centre in the village. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The residents of Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district observed a bandh on Monday demanding an upgrade of the primary health centre in the village. The residents want the PHC to be upgraded into a community health centre.

All shops were closed for the day and the protesters staged a dharna, blocking the movement of vehicles. They wanted Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh to visit the spot and listen to their demands. They said many people have died owing to the lack of proper facilities at the hospital. The protesters said they would not withdraw the protest until the DC reached the place.

S.N. Umesh, District Health Officer, addressed the protesters assuring them that he would convey the grievances to the senior officers. The DC spoke to protesters over phone and assured them of proper action.

The protesters withdrew the demonstration after setting a deadline of one week for the officers to fulfil their demand. They said they would resume the protest if the demand was not met in a week.

The Hospital Struggle Committee convener Hirannaiah, gram panchayat president Ambuja, Venilla Bhaskar and others led the protest.