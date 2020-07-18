Bail sought for Varavara Rao

A host of Kannada writers and activists have demanded the release of Telugu poet Varavara Rao, presently in judicial custody as an undertrial in Maharashtra in the Elgar Parishad case. He has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and other ailments. His family has alleged medical negligence at the hospital where he is presently lodged.
“The police have not filed a chargesheet against him yet. ButHe has been incarcerated without bail for nearly two years. Arresting a poet, human rights activist and torturing him mentally and physically is not a good sign,” the letter signed Devanur Mahadeva, Baragur Ramachandrappa, K Marulasiddappa, Banu Mushtaq, and Raghunandana, among others, said.
“The government is responsible for the well being of all under trials and prisoners and is duty bound to provide the best medical care for Varavara Rao. We believe in our judiciary and inquiry against him can continue. But once he recovers from the illness, he must be released on bail and the probe and trial can continue,” the letter argued.
