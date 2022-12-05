  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Bahuroopi publicity campaign launched

December 05, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shivakumar, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa, and Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi during the launch of a publicity campaign for Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, in Mysuru on Monday.

Mayor Shivakumar, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa, and Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi during the launch of a publicity campaign for Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Ahead of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana here, a publicity campaign was launched on Monday. The theatre festival will be held from December 8 to 15. Accompanying the folk artistes, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa and Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi extended an invitation to the event to Mayor Shivakumar, as part of the campaign. Though the theatre festival begins on December 8 with Janapadotsava, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally inaugurate Bahuroopi on December 10 at 5.30 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.