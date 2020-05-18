Karnataka

Bagalkot sets up lab at district hospital

After Vijayapura, Bagalkot has set up a COVID-19 laboratory at the district hospital.

The opening of the lab would help the administration conduct most of the tests locally after collecting swab samples.

According to sources, the lab has a capacity to test 100 samples a day.

Before the lab was set up, all samples were being sent to Bengaluru, but now most of the samples could be tested locally which will save time and cost of transportation.

The authorities could mainly conduct tests for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza Like Illness which fall under the emergency category.

Those waiting to be discharged from hospital can get their tests conducted before their discharge.

It may be noted that recently a similar lab was started in Vijayapura with a testing capacity of 24 samples a day which was later augmented to 50 a day.

After the lab was started at the Vijayapura district hospital, several tests are being conducted locally.

One more in Vijayapura

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Vijayapura recorded one more positive case. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 54.

However, after the discharge of 37 persons, the total number of active cases in the district has come down to 14. Three patients have died.

