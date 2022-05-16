Back to school: Govt. school in Ittigegud welcomes kids with toys

The children of a government school in Ittigegud here started their new academic year playing games that were once the most favorite pastimes of the children of the past generations.

On the occasion of the reopening of their school, the children received toys like ‘bugari’ or the spinning top and they began their first day of schooling playing these games.

“It was a good initiative by the school at Ittigegud. Children are now addicted to mobile games and the school made an effort to bring back the old games that are very playful and good for their development. The traditional games that have mostly disappeared made a comeback, thanks to the school,” said DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs.

Last year, 4,32,000 students enrolled at the government schools in Mysuru district. This year, the number may rise as there is an interest among the parents to get their wards admitted to the government schools, said Mr. Urs.

Some private schools also reopened on Monday. However, some private school managements have decided to reopen their schools from May 20 onwards. A few schools will be reopening from June 1.