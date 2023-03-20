HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Legislative Council

Basavaraj Horatti, a prominent BJP leader of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, confirmed his resignation.

March 20, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Council candidate Baburao Chinchansur, a Koli (Kabbaliga) community leader from the Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Council candidate Baburao Chinchansur, a Koli (Kabbaliga) community leader from the Kalyana Karnataka region. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Baburao Chinchansur, a BJP leader from Kalyana Karnataka region, resigned from his post of Member of Legislative Council on Monday.

Basavaraj Horatti, chairman of the Council, confirmed his resignation.

“Mr. Chinchansur said he was looking for me for the last four days to submit his resignation. Today, he met me at my residence in Bengaluru and submitted his resignation. I accepted the resignation. It is his democratic right and I could not say no,” Mr. Horatti told The Hindu over phone.

This move of Mr. Chinchansur, a prominent leader of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, triggered speculations about his next step. He had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2018. He was viewed as one of the main leaders who played a crucial role in defeating veteran Congress leader, AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations are rife that Mr. Chinchansur could join the Congress ahead of the imminent Assembly elections.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.