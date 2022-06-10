Awareness campaign conducted on level crossing safety

A week-long safety awareness drive was held as part of International Level Crossing Awareness campaign across the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway.

The ILCA campaign was conducted from June 3 to 9, according to a release

Neeraj Bafna, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, along with staff and personnel from the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and RTO officials conducted the campaign at level crossings across the division including Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Arsikere, Shivamogga and Chitradurga districts.

They also counselled road users regarding preventive measures to be followed to avoid unusual incidents and to comply with railway warning and signals. The public was also cautioned and urged to use designated railway crossings to protect themselves and people travelling by train by helping to reduce tragedies on track.

The campaign entailed several awareness drives that were conducted in schools, colleges and gram panchayats apart from public places to spread the awareness about the risk factors and mitigating measures for level crossing fatalities due to carelessness of the people.

Scouts and Guides also performed street plays at many of the busy level crossings in and around Mysuru City to educate the public and spread awareness. Informative pamphlets were distributed at all the 150 level crossings under the jurisdiction of Mysuru division.

Railway Protection Force and other stakeholders conducted special drives and checks in about 30 level crossings for violations and imposed penalties on the offenders.