Award to HAL for innovative training practices

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged the first place for Innovative Training Practices 2019-20 at the 30th national award ceremony held recently at New Delhi by the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD), said a release from the PSU.

“We are honoured to receive such a coveted award. This is a recognition of our relentless efforts to strive for excellence in the area of training and development," said Alok Verma, Director (HR).

Apart from using the in-house talent, HAL has tied up with the best management and training institutes to impart the right training to the professionals. HAL Management Academy, with a campus of nearly 16 acres with state-of-the-art facilities in Bengaluru, is a centre of excellence for aerospace technology and management professionals, said the release.

