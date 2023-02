February 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) received an award at the 37 th conference of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists’ in Vijayapura on Sunday, for its activities. The award is given to the journalists’ association that are pro-active and the MDJA received the award in this category. MDJA pesident S.T. Ravi Kumar received the award along with the office-bearers of the association. Journalists from Mysuru also received the awards instituted by the KUWJ.