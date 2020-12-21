Karnataka

Award for sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath

Sri Ramaseva Mandali Trust will confer the Sri S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial National Award 2020 on sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath.

A release said the award will be presented to the renowned musician at his residence at 4 p.m. on Monday to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of late Sri S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao.

Earlier recipients of the award include M.S. Subbalakshmi, Lalgudi G. Jayaraman, Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan, C. Saroja and C. Lalitha, Pandit Jasraj, K.K. Yesudas, and Bhimsen Joshi, among others. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar, K.C. Ramamurthy, MP, and violinist Mysore M. Manjunath will be present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 12:37:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/award-for-sarod-maestro-pandit-rajeev-taranath/article33379970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY