Award for Prabhakar Kore
Indo American Press Club, U.S., presented its Life Time Achievement Award to KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore in New York recently.
“The award comes in recognition of Mr. Kore’s contributions to society and nation-building activities by providing affordable education and health care in North Karnataka and Maharashtra, especially in the rural areas,’’ the citation said.
The event was organised at the Indian consulate in New York.
Consul General Randhir Jaiswal presented the award. The former Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio and Indian Entrepreneur and Member, New York City’s Economic Development Council, Pam Kwatra were the guests.
President of Xavier University Ravishankar Bhooplapur, Padma Shri award winner and renowned oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori and Chairman of Indo American Press Club Kamlesh Mehta were present, said a release.
