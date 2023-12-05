Avarebele mela at National College grounds from January 5 to 9 

December 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Winter season is synonymous with avarekai for the residents of Bengaluru. While the bean has not hit the markets in full force yet, the preparations for avarebele mela, one of the most popular food events of the city, has begun. The mela, organised by Shree Vasavi Condiments, will be held from January 5 to 9 at the National College grounds.

This is the 24th edition of the mela where unique food products made of avarebele like avare dosa, payasa, vada, manchurian, puff, halwa, avare ice cream, and over hundred others will be available to visitors. While Food Street at V.V. Puram had been the venue of the mela for so long, last year, owing to the renovation work at the Food Street and to accommodate a larger crowd, it was shifted to the National College grounds.

The footfall at the mela exceeded the exceptions of the organisers drastically, leading to many people not being able to get their food due to longer queues. Over five lakh people thronged the venue. This year, however, to avoid such situations, the organisers have taken many steps.

“Last year, we were not fully prepared as we had not anticipated the crowd. While it is difficult to zero in on why the crowd was bigger, the easy access to the venue from the metro station had a role to play. This year, we are preparing better so that no one goes home without enjoying the mela,” said Swathi K.S., owner, Shree Vasavi Condiments.

For starters, while they were only able to utilise a portion of the National College grounds last year (due to renovation work), this year, they will utilise the entire area and also provide parking facilities on the premises. “While there were around 40 stalls last year, this year there will be around 80 stalls,“ Ms. Swathi said. “For items in more demand, like the dosa, there will be around five counters,” she added.

Along with a special counter for senior citizens, there will also be a designated seating area, for which tickets will be sold on an online platform at a cost of around ₹100 per person. “This is for people who come with families and children and those who wish to not stand in queues. There will be separate counters at the seating area,” she said.

While enjoying their food, the visitors can return home with avarekai, avarekaalu, and hitikida avare bele (peeled) which would be sold directly by the farmers. With the avare crop withering in Karnataka, the supply for the mela is mostly coming from Chintamani in the State and other parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Avarekai crop fails in Karnataka

For the second consecutive year, the avarekai crop in Karnataka has failed as weather conditions have not been conducive. Even the stock that hit the market has not been of good quality, consumers complained.

“Due to the lack of rain and sudden cold conditions now, we are having a hard time maintaining the quality of avarekai. We are hoping for the situation to improve by Sankranti festival,” said a trader from Malleswaram. The price of avarekai is currently around ₹60 to ₹80 per kg.