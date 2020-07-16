Availability of knowledge in Indian languages is limited: NRN

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Thursday said that availability of knowledge in Indian languages was limited and stressed on the need for children to learn English to obtain the best available knowledge in the world.

In a ‘Dialogue Café’ with State Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides P.G.R. Sindhia on Thursday, Mr. Murthy said, “The availability of knowledge in Indian languages is very limited. That is a reality, whether we accept it or not. Therefore, we have to enable our children to learn English and get all the knowledge in the world and the best in the world.” He said children should be taught in English language right from primary school. “We have enormous access to the body of knowledge through the Internet and English,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a number of opportunities for the youth on online platforms and they can teach online skills to their parents and aged people, he said.