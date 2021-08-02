Automated pothole filling machine for Mysuru?

MCC studying the feasibility of using it

For making pothole filling faster and cost-effective, the Mysuru City Corporation is mulling over procuring or taking on lease an automated pothole filling machine. A machine from Bengaluru was brought to the city on Monday for a demonstration.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had engaged Python 5000 for pothole filling in Bengaluru and the same machine was brought to Mysuru on a request from the MCC.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy saidsome potholes in the city centre were filled up using the machine.

“We are looking into various factors and haven’t decided anything on procuring it. We are studying the feasibility of using it and therefore wanted to see how it functions.”

Mr. Reddy said the machine can fill a pothole in less than 10 minutes without the use of manual labour. It can help fill up potholes in each ward in one day.

The MCC is studying all factors – how much cost it can save by employing the machine or whether manual labour works out cheaper.