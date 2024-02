Austria calls Karnataka ‘a vibrant economy with innovative spirit’

February 20, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Bengaluru

Austria was delighted to explore avenues of collaboration with Karnataka, a State known for its vibrant economy and innovative spirit, said Martin Kocher, the country’s Minister for Labour and Economy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Dr. Kocher was leading an Austrian trade delegation that met Ministers and State Government officials here to leverage the strength of Austria and Karnataka to foster economic growth, innovation, and sustainability for both the partners.

“Today’s meeting reaffirmed our belief in the potential for fruitful partnerships between Austria and Karnataka, particularly in areas such as technology, green initiatives, and bilateral trade,” said Mr. Kocher.

On the talent front, Priyank Kharge, IT and BT Minister, said Bengaluru and its booking tech industry have the technical know-how to stitch upskilling programmes specific to international markets. “Since we are very agile and flexible, we can customise some programmes very specific to the Austrian market. If certain skill sets are required for a particular project, we can deliver the same with precision,” the Minister claimed.

The Austrian delegates expressed keen interest in learning about Karnataka’s vibrant startup ecosystem and acknowledged that there was a growing interest among Austrian companies to invest in Karnataka.

The discussion also covered the possibilities that the burgeoning semiconductor and microelectronics industry in Austria could offer to Karnataka. Both parties also emphasised the importance of decarbonisation and green initiatives, recognising the need for collaborative efforts to address climate change.

An earlier version of this story mentioned Australia instead of Austria. The error is deeply regretted.