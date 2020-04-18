Aushadi Mitra for home delivery of medicines launched in Chamarajanagar

People in Chamarajanagar need not venture out to pharmaceutical shops for their prescribed medicines.

For, the district administration has initiated the concept of Aushadi Mitra to ensure home delivery of prescription medicines.

This was launched by the Deputy Commissioner M.R.Ravi on Saturday in a bid to curb crowding that takes place at pharmaceutical shops and poses a threat to public health and could abet the spread of COVID-19.

Chamarajanagar district has not reported a single COVID-19 positive case as on date (April 18 ) and the authorities thought it fit to further reduce the possibility of a spread by minimising the number of people frequenting out.

It held a meeting with the local pharmaceutical association and 10 pharmaceutical shops agreed to provide home delivery service. Their numbers have been made public through social media and can also be collected from the district helpline facility. Those availing their services have to WhatsApp their prescription and the medicines will be delivered at their doorsteps. Payment is post delivery of the medicines.

While three Aushadi Mitra volunteers will serve Chamarajanagar and Kollegal towns each, two will serve Gundlupet and one each in Hanur and Yellandur, according to Mr. Ravi. Based on the public response the number of Aushadi Mitra volunteers will be increased, he added.