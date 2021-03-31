Audio tape case | Karnataka HC vacates stay, allows probe against CM Yediyurappa

Then CM Kumaraswamy had released the audio clipping of the conversation while alleging that Mr. Yediyurappa tried to lure JD(S) MLA by offering money and position

In a major setback to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the High Court of Karnataka on March 31 gave green signal for investigation against him in the criminal case registered for allegedly trying to woo JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur’s son Sharanagouda with promise of money and Ministry in 2019.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the interim order while vacating the earlier interim order of February 2019 staying the investigation into the case. The FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Sharanagouda, who allegedly recorded his conversation with Mr. Yediyurappa, who was then the State president of the BJP, at the Yadgir Circuit House in the early hours of February 8.

Then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had released the audio clipping of the conversation while alleging that Mr. Yediyurappa tried to lure JD(S) MLA by offering money and position.

The FIR also mentions two BJP MLAs Shivanagouda Naik of Devadurga and Preetham Gowda of Hassan, M.B. Maramkal, a former journalist and then advisor to Mr. Yediyurappa as accused in the case. The three were allegedly present at the circuit house when Mr. Sharanagouda met Mr. Yeddyurappa and also allegedly tried to induce him to switch sides.