Audio clip will be probed too: Bommai

All material related to irregularities in the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) of any batch would be investigated and the guilty would be punished, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Responding to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who released an audio tape related to irregularities in recruitment, Mr. Bommai said, “The investigation would consider any material that is related to the case. It contains a conversation between two persons. Who are they? What is their credibility? All these things will be known when investigated. The audio too would be subjected to probe. The guilty would be punished irrespective of the batch,” Mr. Bommai said.