Ather to set up 1,000 fast charging stations for electric two-wheelers in Karnataka

A file photo of Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Ather Energy and electric supply companies (ESCOMs) in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for setting up 1,000 fast-charging stations across Karnataka.

The ESCOMs would be the nodal agencyto provide all technical support while governmentagencies would coordinate with the ESCOMs to share available space for the charging stations. Ather Energy would provide free charging services for electric two-wheeler vehicles.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and BESCOM Managing Director Rajendra Cholan.


