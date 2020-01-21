Karnataka

At WEF, Yediyurappa calls for investments in rural economy to create jobs

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa began discussions with investors and entrepreneurs on the first day of the World Economic Forum meet at Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday and appealed to them to base their investments and industries in the rural economy to create more jobs.

During interactions with representatives of the 2000 Watt Company, which is based in Switzerland, he asked the officials to invest in agrarian projects to boost farm income, which will automatically check the increased suicide rates among farmers. “I am ready to go the mile extra to help investors and industries that take care of our farmers and rural youth,” he said. The company representatives said they were ready to invest in food clusters which would provide remunerative prices on farm produce.

Madhav Bhagwat, founding partner of the company, briefed Mr. Yediyurappa and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on the concept of smart cities planned by 2000 Watt. Earlier, ReNew Power delegates expressed an interest in setting up solar power plants in the State, particularly in north Karnataka.

