At least now, Rahul should mind his words, says Surya 

March 23, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Tejaswi Surya

Tejaswi Surya | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Referring to the Surat court judgment convicting Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi of defamation, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya has said that “at least now, he (Mr. Gandhi) should mind his words while speaking about other party leaders.”

Mr. Surya was addressing the media after a Yuva Morcha programme in Yadgir on Thursday.

“Earlier, Sonia Gandhi and Mani Shankar Iyer both used the words ‘Mout Ka Soudagar’ and ‘Neech’ against the Prime Minister. Thereafter, Mr. Gandhi insulted the Prime Minister referring to his surname. And, this is the second case in which he has obtained bail,” Mr. Surya said.

About the Congress guarantee cards, he said that there is no guarantee that the Congress will come to power after the next elections. Then, what is the guarantee of the Congress cards? he asked.

He acknowledged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that he will continue to be the Chief Minister after the elections and said that there is nothing wrong in it. He will continue to be the Chief Minister as “we will come back to power with a majority”.

Mr. Surya said that Baburao Chinchansur’s exit will have no impact on the party’s prospects in Kalyana Karnataka region.

