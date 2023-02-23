Assembly adopts Bill to give primacy to Kannada and reservation to Kannadigas

February 23, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, was adopted by the Legislative Assembly with members cutting across political affiliations backing it.

The Bill that was piloted by Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar seeks to provide reservation to Kannadigas in higher education and also private industries as part of efforts aimed at giving primacy to Kannada language.

The Bill, among other things, seeks to constitute a State-level enforcement committee led by the Kannada and Culture Minister to enforce its provisions. There will be district-level enforcement committees led by DCs and rural-level enforcement committees led by ZP CEOs.

The Bill was slightly amended from its original form to provide for the inclusion of representatives of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat in the State-level enforcement committee. The Bill was introduced in the Assembly on September 22, 2022.

BMS University bill adopted amid protest

The BMS University Bill, 2023, was passed in the Legislative Assembly to establish a private university in the State, amid protest by JD(S) members.

The BMS Educational Trust, Bengaluru, has come forward to establish the private university and it would certainly help in spreading quality education of students, the Bill said. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan tabled the Bill in the House. The private university focuses to promote and undertake the advancement of applied university education in science, all branches of engineering, arts, management, and commerce.

It may be mentioned here that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging illegality in the affairs of BMS Trust and sought his intervention and judicial inquiry.