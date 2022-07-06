Ashwath Narayan lashes out at Siddaramaiah

Higher Education Minister C.N Ashwath Narayan has lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for linking his name with the scam related to recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

Alleging that Mr. Siddaramaiah was an “expert in character assassination”, the Minister said the Congress leader was firing in the air without bothering to check the facts. He remarked that both Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar were trying to compete with each other in this matter.