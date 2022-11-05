Karnataka

Ashok Kashyap is new chairman of Karnataka Film Academy

The State government has appointed director and cinematographer Ashok Kashyap as the chairman of Karnataka Film Academy. Mr Kashyap had received Karnataka State Award for best cinematographer for  Shaapa in 2001. He is also known for his contribution in films such as Shhh!, Karulina Koogu, Sihi Muttu, Super Ranga, Uppi 2, Kaafi Thota, Bhuvana Jyoti, and  Shaapa

Mr. Kashyap, with a few film technicians, made  Ulta Palta based on Shakespeare’s  Comedy of Errors.  As per the Government Order, Mr. Kashyap will hold the post for a period of three years or till further orders.

In another Order, the State government continued the term of Harikrishna Bantwal as the chairman of KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited). 


