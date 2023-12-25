GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok demands removal of Shivanand Patil from cabinet

December 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok has demanded the dismissal of Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil from the cabinet for his controversial remarks on the farming community.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, Mr. Ashok said the Minister had been known for his anti-farmer statements. Earlier, he ridiculed farmers, who commit suicide because they are unable to bear the burden of loans. “Now he has said farmers keep wishing for droughts as their loans would be waived. His statements are highly deplorable. He has no right to remain in the cabinet,” he said.

Terming the present government in power the worst, Mr. Ashok said the party would face the consequences for such statements against the farmers. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should remove Shivanand Patil from the cabinet immediately,” he said.

Mr. Ashok visited Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah earlier in the day. He wore Datta Mala on Sunday.

