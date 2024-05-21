GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok demands CBI probe into phone tapping

Police themselves have informed me about it, he says

Published - May 21, 2024 09:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
R. Ashok

R. Ashok

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Tuesday demanded that the issue of the alleged telephone tapping by the Congress government be handed over to the CBI; he also alleged that the police had informed him that telephones of Opposition leaders were being tapped.

Speaking to presspersons after attending a meeting of the BJP on the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from Teachers and Graduates’ constituencies, Mr. Ashok referred to JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations that telephones of about 40 persons close to him were being tapped. Mr. Ashok said Mr. Kumaraswamy may have made such allegations based on information from the police.

Stating that it was very easy to tap telephones by getting tapping instrument from China, he said the probe should find out how many such instruments had been imported and where they had been located.

Making it clear that telephone tapping was illegal, Mr. Ashok said that those indulging in such illegal activity should be sent to jail. He pointed out that the police had been investigated with respect to allegations of telephone tapping on earlier occasions too.

“Why should the government hesitate to hand over the case to CBI if it has not indulged in such an illegal action?,” he asked.

