‘ASHAs must be ready to fight for their rights’

As vested interests are trying to close down public sector undertakings (PSUs) through privatisation, there is a need for workers and the public to protest to find a solution, State secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) D. Nagalaxmi has said.

Speaking at a convention of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) here on Saturday, Ms. Nagalaxmi alleged that ASHAs had not received wages for the last one year and the government was least bothered about their plight.

She alleged that the government was only interested in getting the work done but was not serious about paying them.

She said that attempts were being made to deprive ASHAs of their rightful wages and they should get ready to launch a united fight against such attempts. Emphasising the need for holding grievance redressal meetings for the ASHAs, she said that the next course of action will be soon chalked out.

She said that successive governments at the Centre had failed to safeguard the interests of the farming community, and the working class.

Central committee member of AITUC Gangadhar Badiger alleged that those in government were trying to amend the Labour Laws to suit the needs of the corporate companies.

He said various trade unions had given a call for a nationwide agitation on August 2 to press for various demands of the workers and appealed to the ASHAs to participate in the agitation.