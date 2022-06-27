‘Ashada’ Fridays: Private vehicles banned atop Chamundi hills

After a gap of two years, devotees to get to visit to famous temple

After a gap of two years, devotees will be allowed to witness the rituals atop Chamundi hills on the occasion of ‘Ashada’ Fridays in July. The pujas during Fridays in ‘Ashada’ season were confined to Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hills in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

This year, the devotees will get the opportunity to visit the temple and the district administration has been making elaborate arrangements in this connection.

After chairing a meeting in connection with ‘Ashada’ Friday puja season atop the hills, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said no private vehicles will be allowed on ‘Ashada’ Fridays to the hills and devotees have to use the public transport. People can travel for free on the buses as a makeshift bus-stand will come up on the 18-acre land on the foothills of Chamundi near Lalitha Mahal Palace. More than 50 KSRTC buses will ply from morning till evening for the benefit of devotees.

He said two doses of vaccination is a must to enter the temple and added that the health workers have been asked to check the vaccination certificate besides the RT-PCR negative reports.

The temple will remain open for the devotees on Fridays from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.