As losses touch ₹41 crore, Golden Chariot suspended

The State government has temporarily suspended operation of South India’s only luxury train, the Golden Chariot, in the wake of losses to the tune of ₹41 crore.

Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of both departments and said the Golden Chariot would not run for now since it had incurred financial loss. In the past, the Golden Chariot was operated from October to March.

However, Jungle Lodges and Resorts and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) continue to make profits, he said.

Subsidy for taxis

On providing ₹3 lakh subsidy for people belonging to SC & ST communities to buy taxis, Mr. Ravi said 2,400 persons had taken the subsidy in 2018-19. The subsidy would be continued only after conducting a study on the benefits of the scheme. There have been reports that beneficiaries ended up paying more loans than income on borrowed amount from banks to purchase taxis, he said. A task force had been set up under Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty and based on its report, tourist spots would be developed, Mr. Ravi said. Karnataka has branded its tourism sector as “one destination for many worlds” and it was time to tap its potential, he said. The department has identified 319 tourist spots and 40 major tourist circuits.

A study would also be conducted on the utilisation of Yatri Nivas, and more such buildings would be constructed for providing accommodation to tourists based on the study, he said. As many as 243 posts was vacant in the department and many activities had been outsourced, he said.

A pilot project would be prepared for each tourist place either religious or adventure and placed before Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for approval. Efforts would be made to attract private investment in the tourism sector, Mr. Ravi said.