As a New Year ‘gift’, KSOU gets exclusivity for ODL courses

No other university in the State can offer courses in open and distance learning mode hereafter

The Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the State’s lone open university celebrating its silver jubilee, finally got the exclusive right of running Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses in the State with the government issuing a gazette notification in this regard, after amending the Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Law (second amendment) Act, 2020, two days ago.

Henceforth, no other university in the State other than KSOU can offer ODL courses. “The KSOU has the sole right on distance education in the State and I consider this a New Year gift to it. I thank the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education for making it happen,” Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar told presspersons here on Friday.

Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi, Jainahalli Sathyanarayana Gowda, head, Centre for Competitive Examinations, KSOU, and other officials were present at the V-C’s press conference.

Claiming that the exclusivity would give an edge, helping the university’s growth, admissions, and improvement of gross enrolment ratio (GER), the VC said, “It took a lot of effort for over a year to persuade the government to make it possible as we wished to retain KSOU’s identity that was in danger with conventional universities running ODL courses, endangering its existence.”

Prof .Vidyashankar said the gazette notification has given new energy and drive to KSOU to initiate various reforms, including preparation for NAAC accreditation, 12 (B) of UGC inspection, introduction of new courses, technology-based education, launch of ODL courses in online mode and so on.

To a question, the V-C said the conventional universities had not taken admissions last year over the KSOU exclusivity issue and the students pursuing courses in second and third years can complete the courses without any hurdles. “But, no more new admissions hereafter.”

As a part of its silver jubilee celebration, which falls in 2021, the KSOU is planning various activities, including an action plan and a high-level committee for improving the academic standards, launch of new programmes, infrastructure boost to the centre for competitive examinations, 24x7 library and accommodation facilities for students.

In the last one and half years, especially post-COVID-19, the KSOU has seen many developments such as digitization of admissions, online classes, digital initiatives like KSOU Student App, KSOU Connect etc., besides steps taken for setting of Centre for Internal Quality Assurance, adopting new technologies for students’ benefits, he explained.

18,000-plus admissions

Despite the year hit by COVID-19, the KSOU managed to attract nearly 18,000-19,000 admissions in the July cycle. “The last date for admissions ended on December 31, 2020, after two extensions. MBA alone got 1,200-plus admissions and BA got 5,615 admissions. We hope to see a big jump in admissions this year, thanks to the KSOU getting the exclusive ODL right,” he maintained. Prof. Vidyashankar said two more regional centres will come up in Bidar and Bagalkot increasing the number to 20 and 100 learner support groups are in force across the State for supporting students.

Induction programme

The first-ever simultaneous induction of all students admitted in 2020 to 30-plus courses will happen on January 18 virtually. Deputy CM and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwathnarayan had been requested to inaugurate the programme.