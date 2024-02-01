GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artists showcase talent during Vasantha Vaibhava cultural procession in Hosapete

February 01, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Artists performing at Vasantha Vaibhava cultural procession organised in Hosapete on Thursday.

Artists performing at Vasantha Vaibhava cultural procession organised in Hosapete on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Cultural artists who arrived from different parts of the State displayed their talent during the Vasantha Vaibhava procession organised at Hosapete on Thursday ahead of the three-day Hampi Utsav scheduled to begin in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district on Friday.

The procession that started at Wadakaraya Temple at 3 p.m. went through the major streets in the city enthralling people gathered on the roadside to watch the cultural performances. It reached the District Stadium in the evening.

Dollu Kunita, Maragalu Kunita, Gombe Kunita, Veeragase, Kahalevadana, Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Somana Kunita, Hagalu Vesha, Goravara Kunita, Kamsale, Huli Kunita, Hakkipikki Kunita, Sonnada Halage Vadana, Samala, Nandikolu Kunita and Kolata were the major attractions during the cultural procession.

Over 50 cultural troupes participated in the procession.

Vijayanagara MLA H.R. Gaviyappa, Deputy Commissioner M.S. Diwakar and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Sadashiva Prabhu, who were near the Padagatte Anjaneya Temple, enjoyed the performances and encouraged the artists.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.