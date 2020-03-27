Karnataka

Arrest those roaming without valid reason: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues during a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues during a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners, in Bengaluru on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘People should buy essential commodities only in their own localities’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who held a videoconference with all Deputy Commissioners on Thursday, directed district administrations across the State to reserve at least 50 hospital beds in every district for isolation. He ordered a strict lockdown for the remaining 20 days and directed police officials to even arrest those seen roaming around without a valid reason.

“Only those with passes issued by the administration and in case of emergencies are allowed to travel. People are allowed to buy essential supplies from neighbourhood shops in their localities and cannot travel to other localities,” Mr. Yediyurappa said at the meeting. He said this would not only help small traders during these tough times but also restrict movement of people.

‘Keep clinics open’

While movement of essential goods have been exempted from this lockdown, he asked officials to take punitive action against those found inflating prices of essential commodities. He also issued orders that all clinics have to be open all days and action should be initiated against any clinic shut.

Mr. Yediyurappa also asked officials to explore suitable measures to set-off EMI payments of bank loans in the State for a few months. However, no order was issued on this. He asked the administration to ensure that pesticides, seeds and other needs of farmers are met.

