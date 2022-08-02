Around 6 lakh expected to participate in Siddaramaiah’s birthday event

AICC President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in it too

Davanagere is all set to host the 75th birthday celebrations of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. A huge pandal has been erected for the event in which Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are participating. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The stage is set for the 75th birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah in Davangere on Wednesday in which former AICC President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate.

Rain factor

Rain on Tuesday morning caused apprehensions among the volunteers and organisers. However as sun appeared by noon, preparations resumed. The organisers have put up water-proof pandals as a precaution in case Wednesday turns out to be a wet day.

As the organisers are expecting a huge crowd of around six lakh, arrangements have been made accordingly at Shamanur Palace Ground off the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway in Davangere.

There will be three stages, the main stage for Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and other VVIP dignitaries. The stage at the left side is for the legislators and the one at right is for KPCC district and State-level office-bearers and association representatives.

As per the information provided by the organisers, seating arrangements for around 3.5 lakh people have been made. In all 33 LED screens have also been installed in the main pandal.

In anticipation of lakhs of people for the ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ (Platinum Jubilee), three separate food counters have been set up at the event venue. The ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ committee has hired 1,500 buses for bringing people to the convention and more are expected to arrive in their own transport.

Meanwhile throughout the city of Davangere, Harihar and the road leading to the event venue, banners, buntings and hoardings have been erected to welcome the participants.

BJP’s poser to Rahul

Meanwhile, BJP has urged Mr. Rahul Gandhi to make known his stand on Siddaramaiah receiving an award from VCK party that reportedly has a soft corner towards LTTE, which assassinated his father.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BJP MLA and ppokesperson P. Rajiv maintained that Mr. Siddaramaiah should have rejected the award if he had any respect towards the Gandhi family.

He recalled that the VCK Party had taken up a campaign them seeking release of the Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins. Ridiculing the Siddaramotsava, he remarked that it was being organized to trap KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.