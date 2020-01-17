Arkalgud residents to intensify protest against toll collection

Residents of Arkalgud taluk have resolved to intensify their protests against toll collection on Hassan-Arakalgud-Periyapatna State Highway, citing that the road construction was technically flawed. They have put pressure on the district administration and the people’s representatives to stop the collection of the toll till all the lacunae in the work were attended to.

Maradi Somashekhar, retired executive engineer with NHAI and resident of Arakalgud, at a press conference here on Friday, said the road was technically flawed and it did not merit a user fee. The 73-km road was developed after spending over ₹243 crore by KRDCL. However, the work did neither reduce travel time nor offer comfort to travellers.

“On the 30-km stretch from Arkalgud to Hassan, there are about 150 rumblings. At every crossing, there are rumbling strips only to avoid accidents. With the experience of working as a technical advisor for road construction to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, I can say there is no other stretch of 30 km with so many strips,” he said.

He pointed out that the road should have been upgraded into a NH long ago. However, it was not upgraded for political reasons. “Now the KRDCL wants us to pay the user fee for the poor quality road,” he said.

S.P.Yoganna, president, Arkalgud Taluk Raitha Sangha, said a majority of the road users were farmers. “We have opposed the toll and continue to protest against the toll. Following our protest, the Hassan DC held a meeting and instructed officers to improve quality. We will intensify the protest if our demands are not fulfilled,” he said.

Congress leader M.K. Sheshe Gowda and others were present at the press conference.