Arjun Janya undergoes cardiac procedure

Music composer Arjun Janya underwent a cardiac procedure in a private hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Though Janya, 39, was initially diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis when he was admitted to the hospital on February 23, further evaluation revealed that he needed cardiac intervention.

He unerwent “coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty with medicated stent implantation”, said a statement from the hospital.

The cardiac procedure was carried out at 2 a.m. on February 26 and Mr. Janya’s condition is stable now.

Under observation

He has been shifted from the critical care unit to the ward and is presently under observation, the statement added.

Mr. Janya went to the hospital on February 23 afternoon and was evaluated by the chief gastroenterologist. He was admitted the same day after the evaluation showed he had viral gastroenteritis. However, further evaluation revealed acute changes in the ECG after which the cardiac procedure was carried out, said the press statement.